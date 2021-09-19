Stefon Diggs extends Bills lead to 14-0

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett is going to have to dig the Dolphins out of an early hole in Miami.

Tua Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins after taking a big hit from Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa on a fourth-down play. The Bills got the ball near midfield and drove for their second touchdown of the afternoon.

Quarterback Josh Allen hit Emmanuel Sanders to get the ball inside the Buffalo 10-yard-line and then found Stefon Diggs a couple of plays later for Diggs’ first touchdown of the season. That made the score 14-0 for the Bills.

Brissett’s job would be made easier by better work on the edges of the offensive line. Tagovailoa was sacked twice on Miami’s first possession and Epenesa came clean off the right side on the second one.