Sunday Night Football: Lamar Jackson scores three TDs, runs for 107 to defeat Chiefs 36-35

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 19, 2021, 11:48 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

With 1:05 left in the game and fourth-and-1 upcoming, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a question for his quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

The Sunday Night Football broadcast showed Harbaugh on the sideline yelling, “Lamar! Do you want to go for this?”

Jackson apparently responded yes. So, the Ravens inserted Trystan Colon as an extra offensive lineman. Jackson fielded a shotgun snap and ran up the middle for 2 yards, getting past the sticks to defeat the Chiefs.

It was the final big run for Jackson in a game that featured many of them, as the Ravens came away with a 36-35 victory in Week Two.

Jackson ended up with 107 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. He also passed for 239 yards and a touchdown with two picks.

But the Ravens only had the chance to convert that fourth-and-1 because rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh created a key turnover.

After the Ravens scored to go up by one with just over three minutes in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs’ ensuing drive had entered Baltimore territory. And the Ravens only had one timeout remaining, so Kansas City could run down the clock before attempting a game-winning field goal.

But on second-and-3 from the Baltimore 32, Oweh poked the ball out from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Oweh dove on the ground, recovering his own forced fumble to give his team the ball with an opportunity to ice the game.

Though the Chiefs had all three of their timeouts remaining, Baltimore’s offense did its job and got the needed first down.

The Ravens ran the hell out of the football all night, recording 251 yards on the ground, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Ty’Son Williams had 77 yards, Latavius Murray racked up 36 with a touchdown, Devonta Freeman had 29, and even fullback Patrick Ricard had 2 yards on a handoff.

But the Ravens’ receiving corps had a solid night, too, with Marquise Brown catching six passes for 113 yards with a 42-yard touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews had five catches for 57 yards and Sammy Watkins caught four passes for 44 yards.

For the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes played well but made a critical mistake for a third-quarter interception. With Oweh about to bring him down for a sack on third-and-12, Mahomes let go of an ill-advised pass to tight end Travis Kelce on the left side. But cornerback Tavon Young caught the ball instead for Mahomes’ first career September interception.

Mahomes finished 24-of-31 passing for 343 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce caught seven passes for 109 yards with one of those TDs, becoming the fastest tight end to 8,000 career receiving yards in the process.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu also played his first game of the season, recording a pair of interceptions — one of which he returned for a touchdown.

But this night was about the Ravens, and Jackson recording his first career victory over Kansas City. The Chiefs had defeated the Ravens in three straight regular-season games since Mahomes and Jackson became the starters for their respective teams in 2018.

The Ravens head to Detroit next week to take on the Lions. The Chiefs will be back at home to face their division-rival Chargers.

12 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Lamar Jackson scores three TDs, runs for 107 to defeat Chiefs 36-35

  1. Wow, that was so much fun. Hope these two teams meet again postseason.
    Want to see more of Lamar, Mahomes, Oweh, Humphrey, Kelce etc.
    Lamar made up for his earlier errors and carried team to amazing win.
    John Harbaugh’s bravery and trust in Lamar was rewarded with 4th down game ending conversion. Big truss.

  2. John Harbaugh is a heck of a coach. Gotta love him yelling on the 4th and 1 “Lamar! Lamar! You wanna go for it?” Heck of a coach.

  5. KC defense is HORRIBLE. Chris Jones records 1/2 a tackle in primetime? Hill records 14 yards in primetime? Ma-homey has to be embarassed.

  8. 4th and 1 at your own 43? Go for it every time… never give those guys (Brady, Mahomes, etc) one more try cuz 9/10 times they’ll make it happen.

  9. Lamar is the best dual threat QB ever of course he’s not the best thrower but if you include his passion+rushing+toughness great win with adversity him and the Mahomes,Allen,Murray, is the er of QB’s

  10. Big statement win over a top NFL team. That rookie pass rusher Oweh is going to become a beast in this league.

  11. What a great game. Baltimore needed a big play in defense and got it. Then they needed a big play on 4th down and got that too. That 4th down gamble was the right call.

  12. Well, if the Chiefs play perfect on offense, I suppose no one will beat them. Their defense sure as heck can’t be counted on. It amazes me teams can’t stop Jackson. He’s a super athlete and awesome to watch but I’m just surprised he’s not been figured out, not that Spagnola could stop a high school offense.

    Good on Baltimore for overcoming the terrible start and pulling it out. The bad thing for other teams is that’s valuable experience. Chiefs are a Mahomes and Kelce away from being a bottom tier team.

