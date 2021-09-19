Taylor Lewan inactive for Titans

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan had a disastrous time of it against Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones last week and he won’t have a chance to put forth a better effort this Sunday.

Lewan is one of the Titans’ inactives for their game against the Seahawks in Seattle. Lewan was not on the injury report heading into the game, but Ben Arthur of the Tennessean reports that he walked off the field with a limp during pregame warmups.

Lewan tore his ACL last season, but returned in time to play in Week One. He did not play well and Jones finished the day with five sacks of Ryan Tannehill.

Wide receiver Cameron Batson, linebacker Jayon Brown, cornerback Caleb Farley, tight end Anthony Firkser, and linebacker Derick Roberson are the other Titans inactives.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, running back Rashaad Penny, quarterback Jake Luton, cornerback John Reid, and tackle Stone Forsythe won’t play for the Seahawks.