Titans beat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

A stirring second half comeback and a field goal by the latest kicker on the Titans’ carousel in overtime have given Tennessee its first win of the 2021 season.

Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal with under five minutes to go in the extra period to give the Titans a 33-30 win in Seattle. Bullock was signed to the active roster this week after the Titans cut Week One kicker Michael Badgley.

The Titans forced over time by erasing a 15-point halftime deficit with three Derrick Henry touchdown runs. The last one came with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Bullock’s extra point put the game on a path to overtime.

Henry ran 35 times for 182 yards and caught six passes for 55 yards. He only had 13 carries for 35 yards and one catch for 15 yards at halftime, so the All-Pro back was a major reason why the Titans were able to get off the mat and back into the game.

Julio Jones had six catches for 128 yards to bounce back from a subpar opener and Ryan Tannehill finished with 347 passing yards. The defense struggled to keep the Seahawks in check in the first half, but limited Seattle to one touchdown after the break and nearly won the game with a safety in overtime. Ola Adeniyi appeared to either sack Russell Wilson or force an intentional grounding penalty, but officials ruled his forward progress stopped at the 1-yard-line. That call is not reviewable and the Titans won the game a short time later after returning Michael Dickson‘s punt to the 39-yard-line.

It’s the first time the Seahawks have lost a game after being up by as many as 15 points since 2004. It didn’t look like things would go that way when Wilson was throwing long touchdowns to Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain, but they couldn’t sustain drives after halftime and that allowed the Titans to stick around long enough to pick up their first victory of the season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Titans beat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime

  2. Just last week Seattle fans were ripping on the Niners for blowing a lead. Ahh, the irony. Seattle, you’re in last place and it feels great, baby. Last place.

  3. Wait, I’ve been hearing for months that the Seahawks’ defense has a REALLY strong front seven.

  7. You always get one of two scenarios with the Seahawks. They either:
    1. Play uninspired football for the better part of three quarters, then stage a furious comeback that is often successful but sometimes falls just short;
    2. Look like world-beaters for a time, get the crowd going berserk, then start celebrating and chest-thumping too early, totally losing their focus and edge and falling apart.
    Today was scenario No. 2. They did it to themselves.

  9. Does Gene Steratore ever disagree with the call on the field made by his old buddies? Wilson grounded the ball out of his own end zone in OT; Wilson routinely scrambles and extends plays under pressure, and his forward progress was judged down by contact when no defender had any kind of control over him. Not to mention he is fading backwards and has no intention of going down or giving himself up. What exactly is the point of instant replay review, and what are they paying Steratore over there at CBS? Good thing the Titans won, that was a gutless interpretation call by that officiating crew.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.