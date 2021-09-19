Tom Brady throws five TDs, Mike Edwards scores two pick-sixes in 48-25 victory

USA TODAY Sports

Late in the third quarter, the Falcons scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 28-25. At that point, it looked like Atlanta had Tampa Bay on its heels.

But that feeling didn’t last long.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day early in the fourth quarter. And then safety Mike Edwards recorded two pick-sixes to put the game out of reach, as the Bucs defeated the Falcons 48-25.

With the victory, Tampa Bay became the first team in league history to score at least 30 points in nine consecutive wins. Brady also tied a franchise record with five TD passes.

The Bucs built a 21-7 lead in the first half with a pair of touchdowns from tight end Rob Gronkowski and a 3-yard touchdown catch by receiver Mike Evans. Gronkowski now has four TDs on the year after a 20-yard score on the opening drive and a diving 1-yard catch early in the second quarter.

While the Falcons cut the deficit to 28-10 with a last-second field goal in the second quarter, Evans caught his second TD early in the third quarter.

Atlanta scored 15 straight points in the third quarter, but Tampa Bay proved to be too much in the final period.

Brady finished 24-of-36 passing for 276 yards with five touchdowns and no picks. Mike Evans had five catches for 72 yards, with Godwin making four catches for 62 yards. Leonard Fournette led the team with 11 carries for 52 yards.

Matt Ryan was 35-of-46 passing for 300 yards with two touchdowns and three picks. Josh Rosen finished the game at quarterback for Atlanta, throwing a pair of incomplete passes.

The Buccaneers will have their first road game of the year next week, taking on the Rams in Los Angeles.

Now at 0-2, the Falcons take on the 0-2 Giants on the road in Week Three.