Tom Brady’s fifth touchdown, Matt Ryan pick six give Buccaneers 41-25 lead

The Falcons had life after cutting Tampa Bay’s lead to three late in the third quarter.

It didn’t last long.

After the Falcons cut Tampa Bay’s lead to three points, quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs offense marched down the field to score a touchdown. Receiver Chris Godwin got the score, coming down with a 12-yard reception in the end zone. That gave Brady five touchdown passes on the day — tying Tampa Bay’s franchise record.

Then the Buccaneers got their dagger. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw his second interception of the day. Safety

Mike Edwards tipped a pass intended for Russell Gage and picked it off, returning it to the house.

Ryan Succop sent the extra point off the left upright to keep the score at 41-25. But with just under seven minutes left in the contest, Atlanta has a lot of work to do to come back in this game.