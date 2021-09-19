Trevor Lawrence throws for 73 yards, touchdown on first possession

Trevor Lawrence had some rookie struggles in Week 1 against the Texans. He looked like a veteran of many years on the first possession against the Broncos.
The Jaguars took the opening kickoff and went 83 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Lawrence, the No. 1 overall choice, was 5-for-7 for 73 yards and a touchdown.
The touchdown throw went to Marvin Jones and covered 25 yards.
Lawrence also had a 24-yard throw to James O'Shaughnessy in the possession.
The Broncos did not get any pressure on Lawrence, which helped him stand in the pocket and deliver darts.