Tua Tagovailoa exits early with upper body injury

USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo defense harassed Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in Sunday’s game, hitting him multiple times. The latest hit may have put him on the sidelines, for a while.

Tagovailoa has an upper body injury that is causing him obvious distress. Initially, it appeared that he was grabbing at the ribs on his left side. As he walked slowly to the sideline, his left (throwing) arm hung limp, pointing possibly to a shoulder problem.

Tagovailoa ultimately took a cart to the locker room.

We’ll find out what the injury is when the Dolphins provide an update. The way he moved, it will be a surprise if he returns today.

Jacoby Brissett takes over for the Dolphins, who trail the Bills, 14-0.