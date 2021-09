Getty Images

The specific location of the upper body injury suffered earlier today by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been supplied.

The team has announced that Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury. He’s officially questionable to return.

The Dolphins have a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. At this rate, it will make no sense to put him back in the game, even if he can play.

Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room after being in obvious distress following the injury.