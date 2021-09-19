Tua Tagovailoa still undergoing tests, no word on extent of injury

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Bills with a hip injury and there was no word from the team about how long he might be out after the game.

The team’s radio broadcast said during the game that X-rays on Tagovailoa were negative, but head coach Brian Flores offered no specifics when discussing the quarterback’s condition at his postgame press conference.

Flores said that he did not know the severity of the injury, which occurred on a hit by Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa on Miami’s second possession of the game. Flores said that there would be more tests on Sunday night and Monday before any determination is made.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa and had little success against a Bills defense that picked him off once and sacked him four times during the blowout win. The Dolphins will face the Raiders on the road next weekend.