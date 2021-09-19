Tyrann Mathieu gets his second interception late in the first quarter

Getty Images

After ending Baltimore’s first possession with a pick six, Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted another pass.

On third-and-14, Jackson was looking for receiver Marquise Brown in the end zone. But Brown was well covered, and Mathieu stepped in front of the receiver to pick off the pass.

Mathieu returned the interception to the Kansas City 14. But the Chiefs could not take advantage of the extra possession.

First, an offensive pass interference penalty moved Kansas City back to first-and-20. Then a bad snap by rookie center Creed Humphrey led to quarterback Patrick Mahomes committing intentional grounding. The snap went over Mahomes’ left shoulder and once he picked up the ball, he was swarmed by Ravens defenders. He got rid of the ball but was not outside the tackle box.

Nothing worse happened on that drive for Kansas City, and the club punted early in the second quarter.

The Chiefs still lead 14-7.