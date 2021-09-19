Tyrann Mathieu starts Sunday Night Football with a pick six

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu missed last week’s season opener after a stint on the COVID-19 list. He was activated the day before the game, but head coach Andy Reid elected to give him a week just to make sure Mathieu had his wind back.

It didn’t take long for Mathieu to announce his presence.

On Baltimore’s third play from scrimmage, Mathieu picked off quarterback Lamar Jackson and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 7-0 lead.

Jackson was looking for receiver Sammy Watkins on the right side. But Watkins slipped, which put the ball directly in line to Mathieu. The safety caught it and darted down the near sideline for the third pick six of his career.