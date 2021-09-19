Tyrod Taylor out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Texans will be without quarterback Tyrod Taylor for at least the rest of Sunday’s game.

After rookie quarterback Davis Mills surprisingly entered the game for Houston’s first drive of the second half, the Texans announced that Taylor is out with a hamstring injury. It’s unclear when Taylor suffered the injury, though the CBS broadcast showed Taylor’s last passing attempt and the quarterback appeared to pull up in pain as he tossed the ball out of bounds.

Taylor was 10-of-11 passing for 125 yards with a touchdown pass and a 15-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Taylor isn’t the only injury for Houston.

The Texans announced receiver Danny Amendola is out with a hamstring injury and receiver Nico Collins is out with a shoulder injury. Amendola caught a pass for 9 yards in the first half.

On the other side, Cleveland will be without receiver Jarvis Landry for the rest of Sunday’s game, as he’s out with a knee injury.