Week Two 2021 best bets

It’s time to get ready for Week Two. Which means it’s best bets time.

Check out the selections made by Simms and me earlier this week. Our three favorite plays against the spread, for Week Two.

We both like the Bucs and Tom Brady against the Falcons, in the latest rematch (for Brady) of Super Bowl LI.

Last week, I was 2-1 and Simms was 1-2. In fairness, that would have flipped if the Lions hadn’t made a garbage-time two-point conversion and if the Jets had.

Regardless, I’ll take it and run with it. Take these selections and run with them, if you want to make some money in jurisdictions where such activities are legal. And please bet responsibly, today and always.

That means don’t ever bet more than you can afford to bet, and (if you want to actually win more than you lose) listen to me and not to Simms.