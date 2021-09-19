Week Two early inactives: No Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims for Jets

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

A report early Sunday morning indicated wide receiver Jamison Crowder would be in the Jets’ lineup against the Patriots after being listed as questionable with a groin injury. That turned out to be incorrect.

Crowder is inactive for the AFC East matchup. He missed the first game of the season while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims is also inactive for the Jets. It’s a healthy scratch for the 2020 second-rounder.

Patriots at Jets

Patriots: LB Kyle Van Noy, T Trent Brown, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Ronnie Perkins, DB Shaun Wade, TE Devin Asiasi.

Jets: LB Jamien Sherwood, WR Denzel Mims, WR Jamison Crowder, RB Josh Adams, RB La'Mical Perine, CB Jason Pinnock, DL Jonathan Marshall

Broncos at Jaguars

Broncos: G Graham Glasgow, DL McTelvin Agim, TE Andrew Beck, S Jamar Johnson, T Cam Fleming, RB Nate McCrary, CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Jaguars: CB Tre Herndon, EDGE Lerentee McCray, OL Walker Little, TE Jacob Hollister, EDGE Jordan Smith, DT Jay Tufele

Texans at Browns

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, WR Anthony Miller, DL Jonathan Greenard, DL DeMarcus Walker, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Jimmy Moreland, RB Scottie Phillips

Browns: WR Odell Beckham, T Chris Hubbard, S Richard LeCounte, LB Tony Fields, DT Tommy Togiai

Bengals at Bears

Bengals: CB Trae Waynes, WR Trenton Irwin, CB Nick McCloud, OL D'Ante Smith, OT Fred Johnson, DT Tyler Shlevin

Bears: DT Eddie Goldman, QB Nick Foles, WR Breshad Perriman, OL Alex Taylor, LB Trevis Gipson, TE Jesper Horsted

Saints at Panthers

Saints: C Erik McCoy, LB Pete Werner, CB Marshon Lattimore, DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, QB Ian Book, DL Montravius Adams

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, DT Phil Hoskins, G Michael Jordan, G Deonte Brown, T Trent Scott, TE Colin Thompson, DE Darryl Johnson

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: T Tommy Doyle, DE Efe Obada, DE Carlos Basham, DT Harrison Phillips, LB Andre Smith

Dolphins: WR Will Fuller, CB Trill Williams, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DB Elijah Campbell, T Greg Little, TE Hunter Long

49ers at Eagles

49ers: G Aaron Banks, DE Zach Kerr, DB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Ambry Thomas

Eagles: S Rodney McLeod, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Mac McCain, OL Brett Toth, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Raiders at Steelers

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, G Richie Incognito, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, CB Roderic Teamer, TE Nick Bowers, DT Damion Square, G Jordan Simmons

Steelers: DT Carlos Davis, QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Joe Haden, LB Devin Bush, DL Carlos Davis, OL Rashaad Coward

Rams at Colts

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, DB Juju Hughes, OL Alaric Jackson, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Bobby Brown III

Colts: T Braden Smith, CB Xavier Rhodes, WR Parris Campbell, OL Will Fries, DL Isaac Rochell, DL Chris Williams