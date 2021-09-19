With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback.

Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.

To this point, the Colts have not announced Wentz’s injury.

Jacob Eason is now in with the first-team offense as the Colts try to tie the game or take a late lead.