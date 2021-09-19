X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs negative

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game with injured ribs after a hit by Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and the team offered an update on his condition in the third quarter.

The Dolphins radio broadcast said that X-rays on Tagovailoa’s ribs were negative. He was called questionable to return when he left the game, but Jacoby Brissett remains in the game and Tagovailoa has not returned to the sideline.

Tagovailoa was sacked twice before the Epenesa hit and Jacoby Brissett has been sacked twice more since taking over for Tagovailoa. Those protection issues will have to be ironed out regardless of who is under center in Week Three.

At the moment, it looks like the Dolphins will be 1-1 for that game in Las Vegas. The Bills extended their lead to 21-0 on a Dawson Knox touchdown catch to open the second half.