Zach Wilson picked again, Pats up 19-3

Sam Darnold once complained about seeing ghosts while playing quarterback for the Jets against the Patriots and Zach Wilson appears to be seeing a few of them as well in Week Two.

Wilson threw his fourth interception of the day to end the Jets’ first possession of the second half and Devin McCourty returned the ball to the Jets’ 35-yard-line. Damien Harris scored on a 26-yard run two plays later and the Patriots are now up 19-3 in the third quarter.

Harris was one of the goats against the Dolphins last week because of a late fumble, but has been solid this Sunday. He has eight carries for 50 yards overall.

Wilson has only completed four passes to Jets players and his outing calls to mind head coach Robert Saleh’s training camp comment that things get worse before they get better for rookie quarterbacks.