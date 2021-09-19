Zach Wilson: There will be games like this, I just have to keep getting better

Getty Images

After a bad first half against the Panthers in Week One, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was able to get the team back into the game in the second half.

That momentum did not carry over into Week Two. Wilson threw interceptions on his first two pass attempts and the Jets never reached the end zone in a 25-6 loss to their AFC East rivals. Wilson would throw two more interceptions before the day was out and said after the game that he has to “do a better job executing, decision-making, just being smart with the ball.”

He also said he has to make sure not to let the bad day knock his confidence down too much as he moves forward with his rookie season.

“This is what we signed up for, right? There’s gonna be games like this, the ups and downs,” Wilson said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We saw it last week in the first half as well. We just keep getting reminded how long this season is and how we can just get back and keep getting better. I just have to remember the situation that I’m in. I’m an important piece in this whole thing. How can I keep learning and getting better. You’ve gotta keep that swag and that mojo every single week.”

A trip to Denver is next up for Wilson and the Broncos knocked off first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to move to 2-0 on Sunday.