Aaron Jones’ four touchdowns carries Packers past Lions 35-17

Aaron Jones caught three touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and added a fourth score on the ground as the Green Bay Packers avoided an 0-2 start to the season with a 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Jones caught six passes for 48 yards and his three scores along with 67 rushing yards for the Packers. Rodgers completed 22 of 26 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns despite rainy conditions at Lambeau Field.

The Lions had kept themselves fully in the game through the first half and took a 17-14 lead into the intermission. Rodgers hit tight end Robert Tonyan for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Packers back in front, 21-17, on the opening drive of the third quarter. It was the first of three straight touchdown drives for the Packers as they took command.

Jones scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers at the end of the third quarter to make it a 28-17 game. He would add his lone rushing touchdown from a yard out on the next drive as the Packers sealed away the victory.

Jared Goff completed 21 of 28 passes for 187 yards and had touchdown passes to Quintez Cephus and T.J. Hockenson in the first half for Detroit. De'Vondre Campbell intercepted Goff in the fourth quarter and lost a fumble as well.

Davante Adams had eight catches for 121 yards for the Packers.