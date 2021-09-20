Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Getty Images

Davante Adams caught a 50-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers on the first possession of the second half. It gave Rodgers enough yards to pass John Elway for 10th on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list.

Rodgers opened the night with 51,378 yards, with Elway at 51,475. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is ninth on the list at 56,231 passing yards. Tom Brady (79,859) is closing in on Drew Brees (80,358) for the all-time lead.

Rodgers has 157 passing yards tonight.

He threw his 415th career touchdown pass three plays later on a 22-yard laser to Robert Tonyan. It was Rodgers’ third touchdown of the night.

Tonyan’s score gave the Packers their first lead at 21-17.

Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was injured on Adams’ long reception and is questionable to return with a thigh injury.