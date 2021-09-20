Amari Cooper has bruised ribs

Getty Images

Receiver Amari Cooper left the game on the Cowboys’ final drive, missing two plays. Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Cooper is dealing with a rib injury.

“We’ll see Wednesday how he feels,” McCarthy said, via Rob Phillips of the team website. “I would probably put it in the classification of bruised (ribs).”

The Cowboys have an extra day this week, with their home opener on Monday night against the Eagles.

Cooper caught three passes for 24 yards Sunday and has a league-high 16 receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns through two games.

McCarthy said starting defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) are dealing with injuries from Sunday.

The Cowboys will see the return of defensive end Randy Gregory on Wednesday. He has spent more than a week on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.