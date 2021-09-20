Baker Mayfield: Shoulder kind of popped in and out, nothing too serious

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave his team a scare in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Mayfield tried to make a tackle after being intercepted by Texans safety Justin Reid and went to the locker room with members of the training staff after the play to have his left shoulder evaluated. Mayfield wasn’t inside for long and returned to the sideline in time to take the field for the next offensive series, which ended with a five-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 14.

Mayfield would break that tie with a third quarter touchdown pass and said the shoulder was not a big deal after the 31-21 win was in the books.

“Obviously, not an ideal situation,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “Trying to force him back inside. I think he realized it was me standing right there so he put his head down and ran right after me. It kind of popped in and out, but I will be good. Nothing too serious.”

Mayfield finished the day 19-of-21 for 213 yards and played most of the game without wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who hurt his MCL and is set for further tests on Monday. The Browns will be hoping for the best on that front, but Mayfield’s performance on Sunday gives some hope that they’ll be alright if they don’t get it.