Bears say Andy Dalton is the starter when healthy

Not much is currently known about the Chicago quarterback situation, other than this: Andy Dalton is still QB1.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears P.R. has delivered a message to the media from coach Matt Nagy. Dalton is the starting quarterback when healthy.

So when will he be healthy? Currently, that’s not known. And if he misses time and if rookie Justin Fields plays well, there’s a chance that Dalton won’t be healthy until he’s “100 percent” — and that he won’t be “100 percent” until Fields doesn’t play well.

It’s a way to use Fields and then, if necessary, to bench him without benching him. He won’t be benched per se; he’d simply yield to a healthy starter.

Regardless, it will be Dalton or Fields on Sunday at Cleveland. Which could create an instant conflict for Browns fans who also are Ohio State fans.