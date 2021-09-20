Bill Belichick on Tom Brady playing when he’s 50: If anybody can do it, it’s him

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will coach against Tom Brady for the first time in Week Four, but it won’t be the last time if Brady’s remarkable career continues until he’s 50.

Brady said last week that he doesn’t “find it so difficult” to think that he can be the first quarterback to play at that age and that he thinks “it’s a yes” to the question of whether he can keep playing until he gets to that point.

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, Belichick was asked for his answer to that question. He deferred to Brady’s opinion on the matter.

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it it’s him,” Belichick said.

Brady became the oldest player in league history to throw five touchdowns in a game on Sunday — he broke his own record from last year — and he has nine touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. He thinks things can get even better and there’s not much reason for Belichick or anyone else to doubt that Brady can accomplish any of his football goals.