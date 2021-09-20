Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is day-to-day with injured ribs

Getty Images

Though Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to exit Sunday’s loss to Buffalo with injured ribs, it appears there’s a chance he could play in Week Three against the Raiders.

In his Monday press conference, Miami head coach Brian Flores called Tagovailoa “day-to-day.”

“We’re still running some tests,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He was in a lot of pain yesterday. He’s still in some pain today. We’ll call him day-to-day.”

Tagovailoa was hit hard during the Dolphins’ second offensive series by Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. Though Tagovailoa was in for only nine plays, he was sacked twice and completed 1-of-4 passes for 13 yards.

Tagovailoa was 16-of-27 in Week One for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Miami’s victory over New England.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa on Sunday, completing 24-of-40 passes for 169 yards with an interception. He was also sacked four times.

The Dolphins play the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week Three. Last season, Flores benched Tagovailoa in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick when the then-rookie quarterback struggled to move the ball against Las Vegas’ defense.

Flores also told reporters on Monday that receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team and is expected to play against the Raiders. Fuller left the club for personal reasons last week. He was slated to return from the last game of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.