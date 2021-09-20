Broncos fear Josey Jewell suffered significant pectoral injury

Getty Images

The Broncos may have a major injury to one of their key defensive players.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Denver fears linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a significant pectoral injury during Sunday’s win over Jacksonville. Rapoport adds Jewell is undergoing an MRI to determine the specifics of the injury.

Jewell had to exit Sunday’s contest and was ruled out with an announced shoulder injury. Jewell played 21 snaps on Sunday, recording four total tackles with two for loss.

Jewell was on the field for each of Denver’s defensive snaps in the team’s Week One victory over the Giants.

The linebacker started all 16 games for the Broncos last year, recording 113 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed. He’s appeared in 49 games with 30 starts since the Broncos selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.