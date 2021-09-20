Bruce Arians confirms Buccaneers have touched base with Richard Sherman

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have shown some interest in free agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians confirmed today that General Manager Jason Licht has touched base with Sherman when asked about a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the Bucs contacted Sherman after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a Week One injury.

“Jason has reached out. We’ve got to see. He’s got other things going on, too. Just a matter of I coach the ones we got and let him handle the rest of that. We’ll kick the tires on some other guys, too,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s just a matter of, no, we’ll talk and see and if it’s the right fit, it’s the right fit and we’ll move on it.”

Sherman is facing both legal issues and potential NFL discipline as a result of five misdemeanor charges including DUI and criminal trespassing in connection with a July incident involving his wife.

The 33-year-old Sherman played in five games for the 49ers last season. He was among the best defensive players in the NFL during his seven years with the Seahawks, but whether he can still play at a high level remains to be seen.