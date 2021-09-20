CBS pregame show tees off on Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

In the event that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs any additional motivation for tonight, he got it on Sunday, courtesy of the main cast of The NFL Today.

Via Jimmy Traina of SI.com, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher went in on Rodgers, as he prepares to try to avoid what would be an ominous 0-2 start.

Check out the video. The strongest comments come from Burleson and Cowher. Burleson accused Rodgers of “making it about himself” and that “his disposition was bad on the sideline” in Week One. Cowher (after checking the old-school, football guy box that chastises the quarterback for wanting a say in personnel) said Rodgers “looks very selfish, he almost looks aloof.” Cowher added that it looks like Rodgers doesn’t really care.

“Show me you care,” Cowher said. “Show me it’s important to you. That the team is more important than you who are. And right now I have not seen that.”

Simms put the right bow on it. They got “whooped” last week, and maybe that will wake them up tonight.

It should. If it doesn’t, it could be a bumpy ride for the Packers.