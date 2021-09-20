Darrell Henderson dealing with rib cartilage injury

Getty Images

Rams running back Darrell Henderson played 40 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday, exiting with a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson is dealing with a rib cartilage injury.

The team is hopeful Henderson can play Sunday, but his status might remain uncertain until Friday, McVay said. Henderson will not practice early in the week.

The team has Sony Michel, Jake Funk and Buddy Howell on the depth chart.

Michel, who arrived in an Aug. 25 trade from New England, had 10 carries for 46 yards against the Colts after getting only one carry for 2 yards in three snaps in the opener.

The Rams signed rookie running back Javian Hawkins to the practice squad and released running back Otis Anderson in a corresponding move.

In two games, Henderson has 33 touches for 169 yards and two touchdowns.