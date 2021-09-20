David Culley says “frustration” led to bad decision on declining penalty before punting

Early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Texans coach David Culley made a bizarre decision: He declined a penalty that the Browns committed on third down, then punted on fourth down.

The decision made absolutely no sense. The Texans gained 13 yards on third-and-15, and the Browns jumped offside on the play. That meant Culley had two reasonable choices: Either keep his offense on the field to try to pick up the first down on third-and-10, or go for it on fourth-and-2. Culley chose neither.

What Culley chose was fourth-and-2, and a punt. Why would any coach choose to punt instead of trying for a first down? The officials looked confused as they were talking to Culley, perhaps thinking they misunderstood him at first when he said he was declining the penalty. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was shown on the TV broadcast looking perplexed as well.

But Culley chose to punt on Sunday. On Monday, after some time to think it over, Culley admitted he made the wrong choice because he was frustrated with the way his team was playing.

“If I had it to do all over again I would have taken the penalty. It was more out of frustration than anything,” Culley said. “I was a little frustrated at that time because I was thinking field position, I did not want to do anything that hurt us. . . . That was just out of frustration on my part because of the series we were having at that time. But if I had it to do over again, I would have taken the penalty and given our offense a chance to get the first down, which is what I should have done.”

It’s good that Culley can admit his mistake, but it was a major mistake. And not the kind of mistake a team like the Texans can afford to make.

David Culley says "frustration" led to bad decision on declining penalty before punting

  2. This man is clearly not head coach material. A head coach is using a lot of bandwidth to manage the game, so he usually has assistants in his ear recommending the proper action. The fact that not one of the 20 or so assistants did not attempt to avert this error is troubling.

  3. The Texans aren’t very good on paper, and David Culley might occasionally let the pressure cause him to make a head-scratching decision. I have to admit I’ve never before seen one quite as bizarre as this one.
    To his credit, no one can claim he doesn’t have these guys playing hard for him. The rag-tag Texans were much more prepared than the Jags in their opener, and yesterday they hung around a lot longer than I and a lot of others thought they would against a far superior opponent.

  5. Agree with above post. He was assistant head coach and pass game coordinator for the Ravens. EVERYONE knows the Ravens have struggled with their passing game, soooooooo what qualifications did Culley have to get a head coaching shot ? He’s a good dude by all accounts but definitely “over his skis” as a head coach. Unfortunately for Texans fans you’re going to waste 2 or 3 years giving him the opportunity to prove it. Terrible hire.

  6. This is what happens when a team chaplain pulls all the strings behind the scenes. He must be making play calls in Culley’s head set now.

  7. It’s refreshing to see a coach admit his mistakes. Great character and leader. The Texans has shown up in both games this season and that’s on coaching. It needs another backup quarterback though.

  8. Apparently, it is critical to not frustrate this guy. Frustrate him enough and he might punt on first down.

  10. It’s not a crazy call and I actually wished he hadn’t second guessed it today. Field position is important. Had he taken the penalty and thrown an incomplete pass (very likely) he would have regretted that decision. The Browns turned the ball over on the next drive. Don’t sleep on punting as a weapon.

  11. Been a head coach is sometimes the hardest job on the field. You get to make a split decision, and then everyone gets to destroy you for the decision. There is nothing wrong with punting the ball. If you are already frustrated by the way your team is playing, then punting is the best option at times.

