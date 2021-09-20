Davis Mills doesn’t think he was too rattled in first regular season action

Getty Images

The Texans were tied with the Browns at halftime on Sunday, but their upset bid took on a different complexion in the third quarter when Davis Mills took over at quarterback.

Mills was pressed into action because of Tyrod Taylor‘s hamstring injury and the third-round pick’s first regular season action had highs and lows. He threw a touchdown to Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter that brought the Texans within three points, but threw an interception that set up a Browns field goal in the third quarter and finished the day 8-of-18 for 102 yards.

After the 31-21 loss, Mills said he didn’t feel overwhelmed by being thrust into action.

“As the backup quarterback or the guy that is next up, you always have to be ready for anything to happen,” Mills said, via Mark Lane of USAToday.com. “Even in preseason, at any moment, you mentally prepare yourself to go in there on the next play. I felt like I did a good job and came out. I can improve on some stuff. A lot to learn from, but overall, I didn’t think I was too rattled or wasn’t ready for the moment.”

The Texans didn’t say anything definitive about Taylor’s status for Week Three, but they play again on Thursday and the short turnaround would point to someone else starting the game. While head coach David Culley didn’t rule out Deshaun Watson filling that role, his lack of on-field work this year points toward Mills getting the call against the Panthers.