Derek Carr: We’ve started 2-0 before, we can’t let this thing go downhill

Getty Images

The Raiders followed up their comeback win on the first Monday night of the season with a 26-17 win in Pittsburgh that leaves them with a 2-0 record on the season.

It’s not a new feeling for the team. They also started last season with two straight wins, but they weren’t able to navigate the remaining 14 contests well enough to make the playoffs. That’s why’ll quarterback Derek Carr was stressing the need for the Raiders to continue to be a team that “put the work in and is on their stuff and is on the details.”

“We haven’t done what we’ve wanted to do the last couple of seasons,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “We haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016. I don’t blame that thought process, but at the same time, as a competitor you’re just like, ‘I don’t care about any of that, just put the ball down and let’s see if we can turn these into wins.’ We’ve started 2-0 before, but we have to keep going and we can’t let this thing go downhill. Keeping the mindset, staying in the process, staying in the channel — those are all the things that matter.”

Carr’s play has been a big reason for the hot start. He followed up his 435-yard opener with 382 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday and continued success at that spot will keep the Raiders in position to keep rolling in the weeks to come.