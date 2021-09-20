Deshaun Watson will be inactive this week, Tyrod Taylor day-to-day with hamstring injury

Getty Images

When Texans head coach David Culley was asked Sunday about the possibility of Deshaun Watson being activated for Thursday’s game against the Panthers, he said “we’ll have to see.”

Culley and the Texans came to a decision before he met with the media on Monday morning. Culley said that Watson will be inactive once again this week. Watson has been scratched from the first two games for what the Texans are calling personal reasons.

The question of Watson’s role came up because Tyrod Taylor hurt his hamstring and missed the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Culley said Taylor’s status is day-to-day and that the Texans have the “utmost confidence” in third-round pick Davis Mills as a starter if Taylor can’t play. Mills was 8-of-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first NFL regular season action.

With Watson set to be inactive, the Texans would likely call Jeff Driskel up from the practice squad if Mills is starting against Carolina.