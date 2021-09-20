Gronk has his 19th two-touchdown game, two short of the tight end record

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowsi retired after 2018 as a Hall of Famer. Three years later, he’s continuing to add to his Canton-worthy resume.

On Sunday, Gronk caught a pair of touchdown passes on Sunday against the Falcons. It was his nineteenth career regular-season game with two or more touchdown receptions.

Gronk is now second on the all-time list among tight ends for multi-touchdown games. He passed Tony Gonzalez. With two more two-or-more touchdown-reception games, Gronk will match Chargers tight end Antonio Gates with 21.

Gronkowski has added a pair of two-touchdown games in the first two games of the 2021 season. Only Ben Coates in 1994 and Dee Mackey in 1962 have matched that feat.

Gronk looked skinny and generally like someone other than Gronk last year. He is larger this season, and he seems to be more of who he was during his heyday with the Patriots.

The production matches that perception. On 13 targets in two games, Gronk has 12 catches for 129 yards and four touchdowns.