Jaguars put Walker Little on COVID-19 reserve list

Jaguars tackle Walker Little hasn’t played in either of the team’s first two games and he may not be available for the third.

The Jaguars announced that Little has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. His return date will be contingent on whether or not he is vaccinated and, if unvaccinated, if he’s on the list for a positive test or close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Little was a second-round pick out of Stanford this season.

Will Richardson is now the only backup to left tackle Cam Robinson and right tackle Jawaan Taylor on the team’s active roster.