Jared Goff throws second touchdown pass to give Lions 14-7 lead

The Packers defense is not good.

After giving up 38 points and 322 yards to the Saints in the season opener, the Packers have allowed 14 points and 162 yards in three drives against the Lions tonight.

Detroit leads 14-7.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, matched up on linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff with 7:22 remaining until halftime.

Goff threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus in the first quarter.

Goff is 11-of-12 for 116 yards and two touchdowns.