Jets need a veteran quarterback, badly

The Jets needed to throw the damn towel on Sunday. Unfortunately, they had no towel to throw.

More specifically, they have no veteran quarterback who can be inserted into a game when rookie Zach Wilson needs to be removed.

Peter King made a great point in his Football Morning in America column as to the manner in which Jets G.M. Joe Douglas has constructed the team’s roster. The only quarterback behind Wilson on the game-day roster for the game against the Patriots was Mike White. The Jets need a veteran.

Wilson, after throwing four interceptions in 35 minutes of game action, needed to be yanked. He wasn’t going to be yanked for Mike White. If the Jets had a veteran on the roster, the veteran could have given Wilson a chance to get out of the hole he’d dug for himself — or, more accurately, the hole Bill Belichick had dug for him.

Beyond having a veteran who could give Wilson an escape hatch from a bad game, it would also potentially help Wilson to have another voice in the meeting room, on the practice field, on the sideline.

It’s strange that the Jets haven’t given Wilson that kind of help. It’s not too late to find someone. Instead of being stubborn about what happened on Sunday, they should come up with a plan for handling a potential future situation like that. Chances are it will happen again, as Wilson works his way through the NFL growing pains and fights to reach his full potential.

At some point, his best interests will be served by getting him out of the fray.