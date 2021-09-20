John Elway wants to be part of a Broncos ownership group

Getty Images

John Elway may soon be a part-owner of the Broncos.

With the future of the Bowlen family’s ownership of the team unclear, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that Elway has interest in being part of ownership group if the team should be put up for sale.

Elway doesn’t have the billions of dollars it would take to buy the Broncos, but he might have some money to purchase a minority stake while helping a billionaire put up an offer that would be attractive to the league, which has to approve a franchise sale. Elway’s presence could provide some stability in Denver, as he is both the franchise’s all-time greatest player and a key member of the front office. Elway’s current title is president of football operations.

Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are among the others who have been mentioned as potential Broncos owners.