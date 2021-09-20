John Harbaugh OK with Lamar Jackson’s end zone flip as long as he doesn’t fumble

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn’t see Lamar Jackson‘s flip into the end zone on his game-winning, 1-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

Harbaugh learned about it later from his wife.

“Then I heard his hip hurt, and I’m like, ‘I’m not surprised,'” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Jackson didn’t stick the landing on his forward flip, but jumped right up and threw the ball into the stands.

While Harbaugh said he has no problem with Jackson flipping, the coach did add a caveat.

“As long as you hold onto the ball,” Harbaugh said.