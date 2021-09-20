Kenny Golladay says he was screaming at Jason Garrett, not Daniel Jones

Getty Images

Good news, the Giants don’t have an issue between receiver and quarterback.

Bad news, the Giants have an issue between receiver and offensive coordinator.

Kenny Golladay said Monday, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, that late in Thursday’s eventual loss to Washington he was screaming not at quarterback Daniel Jones but at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. And we’re having a hard time understanding how that makes it any better.

So, basically, instead of having an issue with the guy who executes the plays, Golladay had an issue with the guy who calls the plays.

It’s natural for 0-2 teams to have some stress and strain. It will continue — indeed, it will get mount — until the Giants get a win. Regardless, it’s never good for any player to be shouting at a coach, whether it’s Golladay and Garrett or, back in the day, Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels. Or Tom Brady and Bill O’Brien.

Golladay said that Garrett spoke after the game, and that everything is fine. Head coach Joe Judge needs to be sure of that. The Giants already have enough stuff to worry about as they try to get to 1-2 with a winnable game against the Falcons. After that, the early portion of the schedule doesn’t have all that many spots where a W is hiding in plain sight.