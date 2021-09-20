Kevin Minter, practice squad WR Travis Jonsen placed on Bucs COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have placed a couple of players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

Linebacker Kevin Minter and practice squad wide receiver Travis Jonsen have been placed on the list.

The timeline for their return will be determined by their vaccination status if they tested positive. Vaccinated players are eligible to return before missing 10 days if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players are automatically out 10 days for a positive test and out five days if they are close contacts of someone who tested positive.

Minter has played 51 special teams snaps over the first two weeks of the regular season. He has been credited with two tackles in those appearances. Jonsen had three catches for 25 yards in the preseason.