Kevin Stefanski: Jarvis Landry is week-to-week with MCL sprain

Getty Images

It sounds like the Browns will be without Jarvis Landry for a bit, but the receiver won’t miss too much time.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday press conference that Landry suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday’s victory over Houston and is considered “week-to-week.”

Stefanski did not say definitively if Landry would be placed on injured reserve. If he is, Landry will be out for at least three weeks.

“I think we’ll see,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We’ll work through all those decisions in the next couple days.”

Landry exited Sunday’s game after playing just two snaps, as he suffered the injury when making a catch for 9 yards on the opening drive.

Landry has six receptions for 80 yards so far in 2021.

Stefanski also noted linebacker Sloane Takitaki (hamstring) and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (triceps) are week-to-week with their respective injuries.