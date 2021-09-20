Lamar Jackson on beating Chiefs: It feels good to have that monkey off our backs

Getty Images

The Ravens lost to the Chiefs in each of quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s first three seasons and it looked like they’d make it four in a row heading into the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

Kansas City was at home and leading 35-24, but Jackson was able to author quite the comeback in the final 15 minutes. Jackson ran for two touchdowns and secured a key first down on a fourth down run with just over a minute left to ice the 36-35 win. It’s the first time that Jackson has led the team back from being down that much in the fourth quarter and doing it against the Chiefs made it matter even more.

“It feels good to get that monkey off our back,” Jackson said, via the team’s website.

Jackson was intercepted twice in the first quarter by Tyrann Mathieu, but tight end Mark Andrews said the quarterback “put the team on his shoulders” from there. Jackson wound up with 239 passing yards, 107 rushing yards, and one of the Ravens’ biggest wins since he entered the NFL.