Lamar Jackson records 11th career double-triple, with 239 pass yards, 107 rush yards

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson recorded the 11th double-triple of his career on Sunday night, extending his record for the most double-triples in NFL history.

A double-triple is when a player records triple-digit yardage in two different statistical categories. In Sunday night’s win over the Chiefs, Jackson passed for 239 yards and ran for 107 yards.

That’s the ninth time Jackson has had a double-triple in the regular season and he’s done it twice in the playoffs. No one in NFL history has had as many double-triples as Jackson.

Michael Vick was the career record holder before Jackson. Vick had eight career double-triples.

No one is close to Jackson and Vick in NFL history: In third place is a three-way tie in career double-triples, with four each: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Bears great Walter Payton, and former Steeler Gary Ballman, who has been largely forgotten in NFL history but was once a very good playmaker and four times had more than 100 yards both receiving and returning kickoffs in the same game.

Jackson, at just 24 years old, may finish his career with dozens of double-triples. He’s playing the game like no one ever has in NFL history.