Lucas Patrick, Darnell Savage, D’Andre Swift are active for Monday Night Football

The Packers will have safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) and left guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) in Monday Night Football.

Both were questionable to play. Savage was limited in practice all week and Patrick took part in Saturday’s workout after missing the first two sessions of the week.

The Packers’ inactives are tight end Josiah Deguara (concussion), linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring).

The Lions will have running back D'Andre Swift (groin) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh). Swift was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but he was listed as a full participant in Saturday’s session. The Lions added Raymond to the report Saturday as a limited participant.

The Lions’ inactives are receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (concussion), cornerback ﻿﻿﻿﻿Corey Ballentine﻿﻿﻿﻿, outside linebacker Austin Bryant and running back ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jermar Jefferson﻿﻿﻿﻿.