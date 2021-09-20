Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry never ceases to amaze me

Getty Images

The Titans looked like they were en route to an 0-2 record when they were down 15 points halfway through Sunday’s game in Seattle and things didn’t look so hot down 14 early in the fourth quarter either, but they came back to force overtime and then won the game on a Randy Bullock field goal in overtime.

Running back Derrick Henry had a big hand in the comeback. Henry ran for 147 yards, caught five passes for 40 yards, and ran for three touchdowns in the second half to lift the team into position to get their first win of the year.

It’s not the first time that Henry has put the team on his back, but that doesn’t mean Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is taking it for granted.

“It just never ceases to amaze me. We just got to keep being in opportunities and being in football games where he can help us affect the outcome,” Vrabel said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “That’s really what happened today.”

While Henry was handling things on the offensive side, the Titans defense stepped up to keep the Seahawks from adding more points. That side of the ball has been problematic for Tennessee, so they’ll be hoping that Sunday’s formula becomes a regular one in the weeks to come.