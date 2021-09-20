Mike Vrabel: We’ll know more on Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold later this week

Getty Images

The Titans made one starting offensive lineman an unexpected scratch on Sunday and they lost another one during their overtime win over the Seahawks.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan was put on the inactive list after hurting his knee during pregame warmups. Left guard Rodger Saffold hurt his shoulder during the game and made a brief return to action before heading to the sideline for good in the third quarter.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team would know more later in the week about both players’ chances of playing against the Colts.

Ty Sambrailo started at left tackle in place of Lewan and Aaron Brewer took over for Saffold both times he checked out of the game.