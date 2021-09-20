MRI on Baker Mayfield’s left shoulder showed no structural damage

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield downplayed his left shoulder injury, saying it was “nothing too serious.” But the Browns didn’t just take the quarterback’s word for it.

Mayfield underwent an MRI on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports, and the results showed no structural damage.

He gave his team a scare while trying to tackle Texans safety Justin Reid following an interception. Mayfield did not miss a play despite a trip into the training room, probably to have the shoulder popped back into place.

Mayfield said the shoulder “kind of popped in and popped out.”

“He’s sore,’’ coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. “He’s doing fine.’’

Mayfield might have some limited practices this week, but it is his non-throwing shoulder, so Mayfield is not expecting to miss game action.