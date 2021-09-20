No health concerns about Christian McCaffrey for Thursday; Pat Elflein unlikely to play

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey left Sunday’s win over the Saints for a while because of cramping, but he appears to be all systems go for Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that there are no concerns about McCaffrey’s health heading into Week Three. McCaffrey ran 24 times for 72 yards, caught five passes for 69 yards, and ran for a touchdown in the 26-7 victory.

While McCaffrey is on track to play, the Panthers are set to be without one offensive starter. Rhule said that left guard Pat Elflein is not expected to play due to a hamstring injury. He was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos hurt his ankle and Rhule said he’s concerned about his status.